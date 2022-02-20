2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for February

Manufacturing prior 55.1

Services prior 46.6

Composite prior 46.7

There are expected values for these also that you can find at our economic calendar (link here). You can see the 'expected' in the red box in the pic above.

Also, from Japan at 0030 GMT, Jibu Bank February preliminary PMIs

manufacturing prior 55.4

services prior 47.6

0015 GMT from China will bring the People's Bank of China's monthly setting of the one and five year loan prime rates.

From what I posted on Friday - what happened last month and what to expect today:

Last month:

China cuts Loan Prime Rates: 1 year to 3.7% (from 3.8%) & 5 year to 4.6% (from 4.65%)

Consensus expectations are for no rate cut on Monday.

On Tuesday this week the PBoC left the rate on its 1 year operation unchanged, which probably means the 1 and 5 year loan prime rates (LPR) setting due on the 21st will also remain as is:

0130 GMT will bring house prices for January from China