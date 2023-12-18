A Houthi official on Al Jazeera said the US offered not to obstruct efforts to reach peace in Yemen in exchange for halting military operations in the Red Sea. The official said they rejected the deal.

There is a low-rep report out there that Saudis and Houthis are close to a peace deal.

On the face of it, this sounds like a pretty good deal -- they get to win the war they've been fighting for a decade in exchange for giving up a hopeless quest to help Palestine. I guess that's the problem with ideologues. Or maybe they think they can get a better deal from the US? I'm not sure I'd want to push that envelop too far.