Nomura with a bleak outlook for the US for a long time to come:

said US gross domestic product would start to contract in the fourth quarter of this year

followed by six more quarters of negative growth

More:

US GDP 1.8% in 2022

-1% in 2023

unemployment rate from its current 3.6% to above 5% by the end of 2023

Fed rates to about 3.4% by the end of the year

peak of between 3.5% to 3.75% in 2023