An overnight piece via Reuters on info via Swiss customs data on inbound and outbound gold during May;

Switzerland received 3.1 tonnes of gold worth around $200 million from Russia in May, accounting for around 2-3% of its total gold imports. That compares with an average of around 2 tonnes of gold a month imported by Switzerland from Russia in the 12 months to February.

On the export side, Swiss shipments of gold to China fell in May but exports to India rose to their highest in six months.

Gold update, losing a little more ground during the session. The USD has been inching up pretty much across the board in Asia so far today.