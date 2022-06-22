An overnight piece via Reuters on info via Swiss customs data on inbound and outbound gold during May;
- Switzerland received 3.1 tonnes of gold worth around $200 million from Russia in May, accounting for around 2-3% of its total gold imports. That compares with an average of around 2 tonnes of gold a month imported by Switzerland from Russia in the 12 months to February.
- On the export side, Swiss shipments of gold to China fell in May but exports to India rose to their highest in six months.
Gold update, losing a little more ground during the session. The USD has been inching up pretty much across the board in Asia so far today.