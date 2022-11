Reuters reports on the IMF annual review:

Australia should continue to tighten monetary and fiscal policy to contain inflation even as its economy is set to slow sharply next year amid a host of downside risks, including falling house prices

IMF forecast economic growth in Oz to slow to just 1.7% in 2023/2024, citing

higher interest rates,

persistent inflation,

weakening export demand,

and declining housing prices

