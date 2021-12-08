The inflation data from China is due at 0130 GMT on 09 December 2021.

CPI expected 2.5% y/y, prior 1.5%

PPI expected 12.6% y/y, prior 13.5%

Wholesale level inflation, PPI, is expected to have eased back a touch from October, when it hit a 26 year high.Over the past couple of months Chinese authorities have taken steps to lower input prices after runaway surges for coal (for example) and the subsequent price surges and shortages of electricity.

Despite this upstream price pressure, consumer level inflation has not surged, although the November result is expected to be up from October's.