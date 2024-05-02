Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Tomorrow's non-farm payrolls and ISM services reports are the economic data highlights of the week but we get a few notable releases today, starting at 8:30 am ET with:

Initial jobless claims (exp 212K)

US trade balance

Canadian trade balance

US Q1 unit labor costs

The latter could move markets given the anxiety about wage inflation but I would not that it's tough to calculate and is often revised, so most in markets don't trust it.

At 10 am ET we get factory orders for March, which includes the latest revisions to durable goods orders.

For more, check out the economic calendar.