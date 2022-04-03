Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gave his view on Sunday

“We are close to an agreement in the negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian said during a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a statement by the ministry.

“We have passed on our proposals on the remaining issues to the American side through the EU senior negotiator, and now the ball is in US court,” Iran’s top diplomat added.

Info via this link.

This is in reference to paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The deal is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly.

The point about monitoring the progress (or not) of talks is oil analysts are of the opinion that once a deal is agreed more Iranian oil will flow through to global markets. Most accept that this will not happen overnight. But, the more this guff stretches on the more time Iran has to make preparations to get the oil flowing.