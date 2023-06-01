- Prior was 47.1
Details:
- Manufacturing PMI 46.9 versus 47.1 last month
- prices paid 44.2 versus 52.0 estimate and 53.2 last month
- employment 51.4 versus 50.2 last month
- new orders 42.6 versus 45.7 last month
- production 51.1 versus 48.9 last month
- supply deliveries 43.5 versus 44.6 last month
- inventories 45.8 versus 46.3 last month
- customer inventories 51.4 versus 51.3 last month
- backlog of orders 37.5 versus 43.1 last month
- new export orders 50.0 versus 49.8 last month
- imports 47.3 versus 49.9 last month
The prices paid number stands out in a big way and we've seen fresh US dollar lows on the headlines, with USD/JPY touching 138.47, down 85 pips.
Comments in the report:
- “Overall impact for our business is mixed. Our scientific instrumentation business continues to be weakened by lending to support capital purchasing, while services and consumables stay on track and continue to increase in some markets. Hiring has slowed in response to continued global uncertainty on inflation and unrest in Europe.” [Computer & Electronic Products]
- “Demand continues to gain momentum due to new business pipelines finally yielding billable production. Personal care and home care are drivers.” [Chemical Products]
- “We continue to have a strong backlog for our customer orders; however, new orders are slowing. Our supplier on-time delivery continues to be a challenge for us, and we still face price increases on a weekly basis. Labor shortages are getting better within our organization and throughout our supply chain.” [Transportation Equipment]
- “Pricing seems to be becoming the primary focus of supply and sourcing teams, as customers and consumers are beginning to push back. While inflation is easing on some discretionary goods, high food costs persist across most categories.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- “Business is returning to pre-pandemic levels. There is increased demand in commercial/government markets and reduced demand in residential/consumer markets.” [Machinery]
- “Less volatility in customer demand from one month to six months out; seeing signs of slowing in the second half of 2023 and potentially into early 2024. Logistics, particularly from East Asia, continue to return to historical-level transit times; Europe and India remain elevated. Supply shortages are limited to select items only. Suppliers are still seeking price increases but are too late to be asking now.” [Fabricated Metal Products]
- “Although sales are slightly lower, they are holding at current rate — soft, not catastrophic.” [Furniture & Related Products]
- “Moderate increase in customer orders/demand, supplier deliveries improving, and raw material prices stable to soft.” [Plastics & Rubber Products]
- “Business conditions are good, demand remains strong, and we are continuing to ramp up production to keep up.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]
- “Industrial and high-tech demands are pushing out, as a slowdown is clear. This is stunting growth and currently making 2023 demand look flat to only slightly up, compared to original projections of 10-percent growth.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]