ISM services is due at 10 am US Eastern time.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The range of expectations for this is 51.0 to 54.3.

Keep an eye on any services inflation information in this release, while goods prices have been steadily dropping services have been a factor holding the rate of inflation up.

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: