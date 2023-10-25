Israeli PM net now who is speaking and says:

Doing everything possible to bring hostages home

We are preparing for a ground invasion

I want to give the details

Timing of the invasion will be reached by consensus.

Civilians in Gaza should move to the South

We encourage Israel citizens to carry arms

I will have to answer for what happened on October 7

Earlier today, it was announced that Isreal agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza. However, it wasn't necessarily a concession toward peace, but rather to allow the US to get more missile defenses in place. It seems it is not a question of "will they?" but "when?".

Crude oil has moved up to a new high of $85.49 on the headline news. That takes the price back above the August high at $84.85.