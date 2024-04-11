Follows earlier reports from Al Arabiya with comments from the Israeli finance minister who said:
Rafah and Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat must be entered starting today
The army is preparing to deepen operations in Rafah
Follows earlier reports from Al Arabiya with comments from the Israeli finance minister who said:
Rafah and Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat must be entered starting today
The army is preparing to deepen operations in Rafah
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read