The yen is gaining a bit of ground with USD/JPY now nudging towards 128.00, down 0.3% on the day. Japanese officials are offering some threat of intervention but keeping mum on the specifics, so that is helping to see yen sellers take a step back.

Besides that, the usual suspects are at it again as outlined earlier here.

The market narrative is not likely to change as such, though PMI data from Europe may offer some considerations for the euro as we are expected to see slightly slower economic activity.

Other than that, risk sentiment and bond market moves will continue to dictate the state of play ahead of the weekend.

0600 GMT - UK March retail sales data

0715 GMT - France April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0730 GMT - Germany April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - UK April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.