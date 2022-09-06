The energy crisis in Europe is one that is unavoidable at this stage and as gas flows from Russia have been heavily disrupted, there are going to be major risks this winter and the next as well. For Italy, they are planning to turn down the heat in households and businesses to help cut around 5.3 billion cubic metres in consumption.

The government plans to drop the heating temperature by 1 degree Celsius in industrial and residential buildings. Meanwhile, Rome itself is in talks to agree on a further reduction in consumption on a voluntary basis.