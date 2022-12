The major European indices are going out with mostly gains although the UK FTSE 100 did move lower on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax, +0.65%

Frances CAC, +0.23%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.20%

Spain's Ibex +0.53%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.13%

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields yields are ending the day lower.

European benchmark 10 year yields