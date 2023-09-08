The dollar is marginally lower on the day but it comes after a slight advance yesterday. Bond sellers were at it again after the weekly jobless claims data but there were also strong bids coming through amid some risk aversion in broader markets. There still seems to be some pushing and pulling at play for now.

10-year Treasury yields are down another 3.6 bps to 4.226% currently, though US futures are keeping calmer with S&P 500 futures flattish. That is still leaving a lot to be desired as we move towards European trading.

If anything else, I'd continue keeping an eye on the bond market but considering the reaction to the US data yesterday, I would say bond sellers are still very much in the picture for now. And they're hunting for a catalyst of sorts. We won't get that in Europe today and there's not much in terms of US data as well later.

As such, it could be a fairly mixed and tamer end to the week before we get to key US data and the ECB policy meeting decision next week.

0600 GMT - Germany August final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.