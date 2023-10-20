If you've been glued to yours screens waiting for that USD/JPY push towards 150.00 again, it must be a real snoozer over the last 1.5 hours. Here's the minute price action in the pair and it shows a roughly 8-10 pips range:

At this stage, it's all about anticipating the things that will or might come next in markets. We know what those are but we don't know what the bigger picture reaction that may be. Let's take stock of the the key focus points right now.