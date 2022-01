Prior was 70.6

Expectations 65.9 vs 66.5 expected

Prior expectations were 68.3

Current conditions 73.2 vs 73.3 expected

Prior current conditions were 74.2

1 year inflation 4.9% vs 4.8% prior

5-10 year inflation 3.1% vs 2.9%

I don't have much faith in this economic indicator. It skews enormously partisan and hasn't done a good job of tracking anything for years. The inflation expectations numbers will get some attention.