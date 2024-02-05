Japan household spending

Prior was -2.9%

Spending m/m -0.9% vs +0.2% expected (-1.0% m/m prior)

Overtime pay -0.7% vs +0.9% prior

Overall labour cash earnings +1.0% vs +0.2% prior

There hasn't been a positive year-over-year number since February 2023.

This is a substantial miss on the m/m number and may give the BOJ pause ahead of the March 19 meeting. We won't have to wait long with Ueda set to appear in parliament at 1:41 pm local time (0441 GMT).

The BOJ said it's watching spring wage negotiations carefully so we're waiting for more indications on that.