The flash reading can be found here.
Japan Jibun February Services PMI (final) 54.0, its highest in 8 months
- vs preliminary 53.6, prior 52.3
Composite 51.1
- preliminary and prior both 50.7
Comments from the report:
- Japanese services economy signalled that demand conditions had improved at a stronger rate during February
- expansions in both new business and business activity were the strongest since the summer of 2022
- Japanese private sector firms remained strongly optimistic that activity would continue to expand over the coming 12 months as the persistent weights of the pandemic and inflation on the economy showed sustained signals of easing