Japan trade data for January 2023, comes in with the largest merchandise trade deficit ever for the country and the 18th consecutive monthly trade deficit.

Seasonally adjusted trade balance is -1821bn yen

expected -2400bn yen, prior -1724bn yen

Exports +3.5% y/y

expected +0.8%, prior +11.5%

23rd rise in a row

Imports +17.8% y/y

expected +18.4%, prior +20.7%

Japanese exports to: