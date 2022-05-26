  • Does not think that there is a gap in view on FX between Suzuki (finance minister) and Kuroda (BOJ governor)
  • Weak yen is positive for exporters, though it hurts households, some businesses
  • Kuroda has said weak yen is good for the economy as a whole, but there are some demerits
  • Cannot say whether weak yen will be short-lived or long-lasting

The commentary on the yen is rather typical but you get the sense that there is a bit of friction between the government and the BOJ as of late amid a weaker currency and rising  inflation  pressures. The two issues are putting more of a strain on Japanese businesses and consumers, so that is definitely something that needs attention.