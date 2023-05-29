Japan defence ministry says it ordered preparation for destruction of any North Korean missile

Says order is in response to North Korea's planned launch of what it says is a satellite

Says order for destruction would be for any North Korean missile that is confirmed to land in our territory

standard SM-3 or Patriot missile Pac-3 would be deployed for any destruction of North Korean missile

---

The background to this is that NK informed Japan it intends to launch a satellite

Kim Jong Un and sister Kim Yo Jong