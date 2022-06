Japanese trade data for May:

Trade Balance Yen -2384.7bn

expected -2022.6 bn and prior of -842.8bn yen

Imports 48.9% y/y

expected 43.6%, prior 28.3%

Exports 15.8% y/y

expected 16.4%, prior 12.5%

Exports by destination:

to China -0.2% y/y (constrained by lockdowns in China)

to the US +13.6% y/y

to the EU +10.6% y/y

more to come