Japan GDP data for Q4 2023.

Ugly, ugly economic growth (well, contraction) numbers from Japan:

Japan Q4 GDP contracts for second straight quarter, Cabinet Office says.

Japan Q4 GDP shows private consumption down for third straight quarter.

Japan Q4 GDP shows capex down third straight quarter.

Japan Q4 GDP shows exports up for third straight quarter

If you are looking at a super-hot economy as a reason to hike rates this data is not it. Japan in a recession according to this data.