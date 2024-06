Japan GDP SA Q1 2024 (final) -0.5% q/q

prior 0.1% (the prior is Q4 2023)

Annualised SA -1.8% q/q

prior 0.4%

GDP Deflator 3.4% y/y

prior 3.9%

The GDP Deflator is a measure of inflation

The latest from the Bank of Japan (via Japanese media report citing unnamed sources) is that JGB purchased are being reconsidered.

When you are considering tightening policy and the latest GDP data hits your inbox