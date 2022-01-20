US initial jobless claims

The FX market has been sleepy so far today but it might pick up with US traders entering the fray.

Economic data isn't hugely market moving but it will be notable, starting with weekly initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour. They're for the week ending Saturday so we won't see a holiday skew until next week. The consensus is 220K and note that this is the survey week for non-farm payrolls.

At the same time, we get the Philly Fed for January. The Empire Fed earlier in the week missed badly so risks are to the downside of the 20.0 consensus.

At 10 am ET (1500 GMT) the December report on existing home sales is due out. The latest signs point to a fresh pickup in US home buying and the consensus is for a slight dip to 6.44m from 6.46m.

