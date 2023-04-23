JP Morgan are encouraged by PMI data from both sides of the Atlantic.

Following April PMIs in the euro area JPM have raised their second quarter (April - June) GDP forecast to 2%, from 1.5% previously.

JPM also on the US PMI's:

  • The April flash PMI showed unexpected and broad-based improvement
  • suggesting further positive momentum in the US economy ... (and) a more sustained pace of expansion
  • tighter monetary and credit conditions do not appear to be significantly slowing activity at this time
jp morgan april flash pmi usa 24 April 2023