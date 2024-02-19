Monday, February 19
- 7:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact)
- Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
Tuesday, February 20
- 8:30am: CAD (Medium Impact)
- CPI m/m
- Forecast: 0.4%
- Previous: -0.3%
- Median CPI y/y
- Forecast: 3.6%
- Previous: 3.6%
- Trimmed CPI y/y
- Forecast: 3.6%
- Previous: 3.7%
- 8:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact)
- Wage Price Index q/q
- Forecast: 0.9%
- Previous: 1.3%
Wednesday, February 21
- 8:00 AM: Fed Bostic Speech
- 1:00 PM: Fed Bowman Speech
- FOMC Meeting Minutes 2:00pm: USD (Medium Impact)
Thursday, February 22
- 3:15am: EUR (Medium Impact)
- French Flash Manufacturing PMI
- Forecast: 43.5
- Previous: 43.14
- French Flash Services PMI
- Forecast: 45.7
- Previous: 45.44
- 3:30am: EUR (Medium Impact)
- German Flash Manufacturing PMI
- Forecast: 46.1
- Previous: 45.54
- German Flash Services PMI
- Forecast: 48.0
- Previous: 47.74
- 4:30am: GBP (Medium Impact)
- Flash Manufacturing PMI
- Forecast: 47.5
- Previous: 47.04
- Flash Services PMI
- Forecast: 54.2
- Previous: 54.34
- 8:30am: USD (Medium Impact)
- Unemployment Claims
- Forecast: 217K
- Previous: 212K
- 9:45am: USD (Medium Impact)
- Flash Manufacturing PMI
- Forecast: 50.5
- Previous: 50.74
- Flash Services PMI
- Forecast: 52.1
- Previous: 52.54
Fed Speak on Thursday:
- 10:00 AM: Fed Jefferson Speech
- 3:15 PM: Fed Harker Speech
- 5:00 PM: Fed Cook Speech
- 5:00 PM: Fed Kashkari Speech
- 7:35 PM: Fed Waller Speech
Key Earnings this week will be highlighted by Nvidia which arguably is the most important economic release or event this week.
Tuesday:
- Walmart
- HOmeDepot
- Medtronic
- Teladoc
Wednesday:
- Nvidia
- Rivian
- Lucid
Thursday:
- Moderna
- Wayfair
- Block
- Intuit
Friday:
- Warner Brothers Discovery