Monday, February 19

7:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes



Tuesday, February 20

8:30am: CAD (Medium Impact) CPI m/m Forecast: 0.4% Previous: -0.3% Median CPI y/y Forecast: 3.6% Previous: 3.6% Trimmed CPI y/y Forecast: 3.6% Previous: 3.7%

8:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact) Wage Price Index q/q Forecast: 0.9% Previous: 1.3%



Wednesday, February 21

8:00 AM: Fed Bostic Speech

1:00 PM: Fed Bowman Speech

FOMC Meeting Minutes 2:00pm: USD (Medium Impact)

Thursday, February 22

3:15am: EUR (Medium Impact) French Flash Manufacturing PMI Forecast: 43.5 Previous: 43.14 French Flash Services PMI Forecast: 45.7 Previous: 45.44

3:30am: EUR (Medium Impact) German Flash Manufacturing PMI Forecast: 46.1 Previous: 45.54 German Flash Services PMI Forecast: 48.0 Previous: 47.74

4:30am: GBP (Medium Impact) Flash Manufacturing PMI Forecast: 47.5 Previous: 47.04 Flash Services PMI Forecast: 54.2 Previous: 54.34

8:30am: USD (Medium Impact) Unemployment Claims Forecast: 217K Previous: 212K

9:45am: USD (Medium Impact) Flash Manufacturing PMI Forecast: 50.5 Previous: 50.74 Flash Services PMI Forecast: 52.1 Previous: 52.54



Fed Speak on Thursday:

10:00 AM: Fed Jefferson Speech

3:15 PM: Fed Harker Speech

5:00 PM: Fed Cook Speech

5:00 PM: Fed Kashkari Speech

7:35 PM: Fed Waller Speech

Key Earnings this week will be highlighted by Nvidia which arguably is the most important economic release or event this week.

Tuesday:

Walmart

HOmeDepot

Medtronic

Teladoc

Wednesday:

Nvidia

Rivian

Lucid

Thursday:

Moderna

Wayfair

Block

Intuit

Friday: