Monday, February 19

  • 7:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact)
    • Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

Tuesday, February 20

  • 8:30am: CAD (Medium Impact)
    • CPI m/m
      • Forecast: 0.4%
      • Previous: -0.3%
    • Median CPI y/y
      • Forecast: 3.6%
      • Previous: 3.6%
    • Trimmed CPI y/y
      • Forecast: 3.6%
      • Previous: 3.7%
  • 8:30pm: AUD (Medium Impact)
    • Wage Price Index q/q
      • Forecast: 0.9%
      • Previous: 1.3%

Wednesday, February 21

  • 8:00 AM: Fed Bostic Speech
  • 1:00 PM: Fed Bowman Speech
  • FOMC Meeting Minutes 2:00pm: USD (Medium Impact)

Thursday, February 22

  • 3:15am: EUR (Medium Impact)
    • French Flash Manufacturing PMI
      • Forecast: 43.5
      • Previous: 43.14
    • French Flash Services PMI
      • Forecast: 45.7
      • Previous: 45.44
  • 3:30am: EUR (Medium Impact)
    • German Flash Manufacturing PMI
      • Forecast: 46.1
      • Previous: 45.54
    • German Flash Services PMI
      • Forecast: 48.0
      • Previous: 47.74
  • 4:30am: GBP (Medium Impact)
    • Flash Manufacturing PMI
      • Forecast: 47.5
      • Previous: 47.04
    • Flash Services PMI
      • Forecast: 54.2
      • Previous: 54.34
  • 8:30am: USD (Medium Impact)
    • Unemployment Claims
      • Forecast: 217K
      • Previous: 212K
  • 9:45am: USD (Medium Impact)
    • Flash Manufacturing PMI
      • Forecast: 50.5
      • Previous: 50.74
    • Flash Services PMI
      • Forecast: 52.1
      • Previous: 52.54

Fed Speak on Thursday:

  • 10:00 AM: Fed Jefferson Speech
  • 3:15 PM: Fed Harker Speech
  • 5:00 PM: Fed Cook Speech
  • 5:00 PM: Fed Kashkari Speech
  • 7:35 PM: Fed Waller Speech

Key Earnings this week will be highlighted by Nvidia which arguably is the most important economic release or event this week.

Tuesday:

  • Walmart
  • HOmeDepot
  • Medtronic
  • Teladoc

Wednesday:

  • Nvidia
  • Rivian
  • Lucid

Thursday:

  • Moderna
  • Wayfair
  • Block
  • Intuit

Friday:

  • Warner Brothers Discovery