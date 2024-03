It isn't one to impact markets but thoughts and prayers are with the people involved in the accident. The footage looks surreal, more like something you'd typically see in movies. There aren't any details yet so far, as authorities are still working on rescue efforts at the moment. The video footage via BNO News:

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024