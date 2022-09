She took home 81,326 (~57.4%) of the votes in the Tory leadership contest against Rishi Sunak, who had 60,399 votes (~42.6%). I outlined some thoughts with regards to the pound earlier here. In short, it hardly would've mattered who became the next prime minister. The UK is still set for tough times economically and Truss' ideas of dealing with the energy crisis is one that will be difficult to navigate - either from execution or from being fiscally "responsible".

