The US dollar is a touch higher across the board ahead of non-farm payrolls in what's been uninspired European and Asian trading. It's a holiday in much of the world today so that means skeleton staffs on FX desks. The bond market is closed but US bond and equity futures are trading until 9:15 am ET.

Overall, it will be a strange one but if there's a particularly strong or weak report, I don't think it's a gamechanger. The larger risks are to the downside after some softer jobs data this week. Lower non-farm payrolls would get the market thinking that a hard landing is coming and that the Fed can head to the sidelines.

The next big release is March CPI on April 12.