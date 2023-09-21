The major European indices are closing the day lower with all but the UK FTSE 100 down over 1%. The final numbers are showing

German DAX -1.33%

Frances CAC -1.59%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.69%

Spain's Ibex -1.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.74%

The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank kept its rates unchanged today. The Bank of England was a 50-50 proposition while the Swiss National Bank analysts expected a 25 basis point hike.

As European traders look to exit, the JPY is the strongest of the major currencies. THe CHF is the weakest of the major currencies. The USD is mixed with gains versus the GBP, CHF, CAD and AUD, and declines versus the EUR, JPY and NZD.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $0.32 or 0.36% at $89.98

Gold is trading down $13.21 or -0.68% at $1917.57

Bitcoin is trading at $26,611

In the US stock market, major indices remain under pressure:

Dow industrial average -159 points or -0.46% at 34281

S&P -44.78 points or -1.01% at 4357.45

NASDAQ -160 points or -1.19% at 13309

In the US debt market, yields remain higher with the shorter end off their highest levels and trading nearer lows

2-year yield 5.139%, +2.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.610% +9.7 basis points

10-year yield 4.473% +12.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.552% +15.3 basis points

Problems in Washington on procedural rules vote for defense appropriations bill threatens a government shutdown as the McCarthy caucus in the House of Representatives is failing. Implications of a shutdown are not good.