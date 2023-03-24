The European major indices including the sharply lower on the day. Italy and Spain believed that the declines. Concerns about banks led by Deutsche Bank decline of -6.75%. However it could have been worse. Deutsche Bank's shares moved to a low intraday price of $7.96. The shares are closing near $8.70.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX -1.66%

Frances CAC -1.74%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.26%

Spain's Ibex -1.98%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.0%

Despite the declines today, the major indices are ending the week higher