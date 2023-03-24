The European major indices including the sharply lower on the day. Italy and Spain believed that the declines. Concerns about banks led by Deutsche Bank decline of -6.75%. However it could have been worse. Deutsche Bank's shares moved to a low intraday price of $7.96. The shares are closing near $8.70.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX -1.66%
- Frances CAC -1.74%
- UK's FTSE 100 -1.26%
- Spain's Ibex -1.98%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -2.0%
Despite the declines today, the major indices are ending the week higher
- German DAX, +1.28%
- Frances CAC +1.3%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.95%
- Spain's Ibex +0.85%