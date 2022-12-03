The major indices are closing with modest changes after erasing large declines after the stronger-than-expected jobs report. The Dow industrial average closed higher while the S&P and NASDAQ index closed marginally lower.

Final numbers are showing

Dow industrial average rose 33.94 points or 0.10% at 34428.94

S&P index fell -4.96 point surmounted 0.12% at 4071.62

NASDAQ index fell -20.94 points or -0.18% at 11461.51

Russell 2000 rose 11.15 points or 0.59% at 1892.83

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average rose 0.24%

S&P index rose 1.13%

NASDAQ index rose 2.09%

Russell 2000 rose 1.26%