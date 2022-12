US stock trading is underway and the major indices are trading above and below unchanged. They did erase earlier premarket declines help by better-than-expected productivity data in the US.

Dow industrial average is trading up 10.63 points or 0.03% of 33606.98

S&P index is up 2.9 points or 0.07% at 3944.15

NASDAQ index is down 13.66 points or -0.12% at 11001.23

Russell 2000 is up 5.3 points or 0.29% at 1817.87