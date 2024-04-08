The major US stock indices had ho-hum/up and down trading day. At the bell, the 3 major indices are closing near unchanged.

Dow industrial average fell -11.26 points or -0.03% at 38892.79

S&P index-1.97 points or 0.04% at 5202.38

NASDAQ index rose by 5.43 points or 0.03% at 16253.95

The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest winner today with a gain of 10.24 points or 0.50% at 2073.71.