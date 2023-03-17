The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the open. The Dow Industrial Average is leading the way to the downside with a decline of -0.60%. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open and showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average is trading down -197.51 point or -0.61% at 32049.05
  • S&P index is down -10.74 points or -0.27% at 3949.55
  • NASDAQ index is down -8.82 points or -0.08% at 11708.46
  • Russell 2000 is down -17.09 points or -0.97% at 1754.14

Shares of First Republic are trading down $-7.11 or -20.75% at $27.16. The low price yesterday reached $19.80. The high was at $40.

The KRE regional bank index is trading down $1.70 or -3.68% at $44.50

In the US at that market, yields are sharply lower after sharp gains yesterday. Concerned about banking has a traders looking toward the safety of US debt:

  • two year 4.04% -8.6 basis points
  • five year 3.580% -15.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.462% -11.7 basis points
  • 30 year 3.626% -8.7 basis points

In other markets

  • Crude oil is trading down $0.37 at $67.96.
  • Gold is trading up $27.92 at $1949.31. The high price for the year was up at $1959.74. The high price today has so far reached $1951.45. Just last week the price was testing its rising 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart currently at $1823.43. Support buyers came in ahead of that level and have been rewarded thanks to a banking crisis. That is traders luck.
Gold
Gold is moving toward its high price for the year

The JPY is the strongest while the USD is the weakest.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies