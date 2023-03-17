The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading mixed at the open. The Dow Industrial Average is leading the way to the downside with a decline of -0.60%. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open and showing:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -197.51 point or -0.61% at 32049.05

S&P index is down -10.74 points or -0.27% at 3949.55

NASDAQ index is down -8.82 points or -0.08% at 11708.46

Russell 2000 is down -17.09 points or -0.97% at 1754.14

Shares of First Republic are trading down $-7.11 or -20.75% at $27.16. The low price yesterday reached $19.80. The high was at $40.

The KRE regional bank index is trading down $1.70 or -3.68% at $44.50

In the US at that market, yields are sharply lower after sharp gains yesterday. Concerned about banking has a traders looking toward the safety of US debt:

two year 4.04% -8.6 basis points

five year 3.580% -15.6 basis points

10 year 3.462% -11.7 basis points

30 year 3.626% -8.7 basis points

In other markets

Crude oil is trading down $0.37 at $67.96.

Gold is trading up $27.92 at $1949.31. The high price for the year was up at $1959.74. The high price today has so far reached $1951.45. Just last week the price was testing its rising 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart currently at $1823.43. Support buyers came in ahead of that level and have been rewarded thanks to a banking crisis. That is traders luck.

Gold is moving toward its high price for the year

The JPY is the strongest while the USD is the weakest.