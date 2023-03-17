A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open and showing:
Dow Industrial Average is trading down -197.51 point or -0.61% at 32049.05
S&P index is down -10.74 points or -0.27% at 3949.55
NASDAQ index is down -8.82 points or -0.08% at 11708.46
Russell 2000 is down -17.09 points or -0.97% at 1754.14
Shares of First Republic are trading down $-7.11 or -20.75% at $27.16. The low price yesterday reached $19.80. The high was at $40.
The KRE regional bank index is trading down $1.70 or -3.68% at $44.50
In the US at that market, yields are sharply lower after sharp gains yesterday. Concerned about banking has a traders looking toward the safety of US debt:
two year 4.04% -8.6 basis points
five year 3.580% -15.6 basis points
10 year 3.462% -11.7 basis points
30 year 3.626% -8.7 basis points
In other markets
Crude oil is trading down $0.37 at $67.96.
Gold is trading up $27.92 at $1949.31. The high price for the year was up at $1959.74. The high price today has so far reached $1951.45. Just last week the price was testing its rising 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart currently at $1823.43. Support buyers came in ahead of that level and have been rewarded thanks to a banking crisis. That is traders luck.
The JPY is the strongest while the USD is the weakest.