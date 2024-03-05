The major US stock indices closed lower on the day led by the NASDAQ index. However, a late day rally in the NASDAQ trimmed some of the declines. At the session lows, the index was down -344.88 points. It is closing down -267.13 points.

A snapshot of the closing level shows:

Dow Industrial Average -404.64 or -1.04% at 38585.20. At session lows, the index was down -532.01

S&P index fell -52.30 points or -1.02% at 5078.64. At session lows, the price was down -74.12 points.

NASDAQ index-267.93 or -1.65% at 15939.58. At session lows, the index was down -344.8 points.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -20.601 points or -0.99% at 2053.70. At such lows, the index was down -26.17 points.

The late-day rally pushed Nvidia shares positive with the shares closing up $7.45 or 0.87% at $859.82. At session lows, the price was down -$18.20.

Super Micro Computers also rose into the close and finished the day +$16.49 or 1.53% at $1090.83. At session lows, its shares were down $-98.24.

After hours earnings from Ross and Crowdstrike showed:

CrowdStrike Inc (CRWD) Q4 2024

Adj. EPS: BEAT - Reported at $0.95 vs. expectations of $0.82.

- Reported at $0.95 vs. expectations of $0.82. Revenue: BEAT - Reported at $845 million vs. expectations of $839 million.

- Reported at $845 million vs. expectations of $839 million. Q1 Revenue Forecast: BEAT - Expected between $902.2 million and $905.8 million vs. expectations of $898 million.

- Expected between $902.2 million and $905.8 million vs. expectations of $898 million. Q1 Adj. EPS Forecast: BEAT - Expected between $0.89 and $0.90 vs. expectations of $0.83.

- Expected between $0.89 and $0.90 vs. expectations of $0.83. FY25 Revenue Forecast: BEAT - Expected between $3.92 billion and $3.99 billion vs. expectations of $3.93 billion.

- Expected between $3.92 billion and $3.99 billion vs. expectations of $3.93 billion. FY25 Adj. EPS Forecast: BEAT - Expected between $3.77 and $3.97 vs. expectations of $3.75.

- Expected between $3.77 and $3.97 vs. expectations of $3.75. After-Hours Reaction: CrowdStrike's stock rose by 16.5%.

Ross Stores Inc (ROST) Q4 2023