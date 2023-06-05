The major US stock indices are closing lower. The Dow Industrial Average led the way with a decline of 0.6%. The NASDAQ index which was higher for most of the day gave up its gains as the Apple WWDC23 event was working toward its close. Apple shares are closing down $-1.41 or -0.78% at $179.52. Intraday the high price reached $184.93 which was a new all-time high.

The NASDAQ index is up 6 straight weeks.

The closing levels are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -199.72 points or -0.59% at 33563.05
  • S&P index fell -8.56 points or -0.20% at 4273.82
  • NASDAQ index fell -11.35 points or -0.09% at 13229.42

The smaller Russell 2000 index tumbled -1.32% on the day.

Apple shares are closing down $-1.35 or -0.75% at $179.58 after its WWDC23 event where they introduced the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple and Disney announced a partnership for the Vision Pro. It's shares are up $0.24 or 0.26% and $90.96 after trading as high as $91.71.

Unity software was also announced as a partner for app development for the Vision Pro. It's shares rose $5.27 or 17% to $36.27. It's shares traded as high as $39.45.