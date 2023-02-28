The major US stock indices are opening mixed with the Dow and the S&P trading lower and the Nasdaq up modestly. Yesterday the major indices moved up modestly. The Dow Industrial Average rose 72.17 points. The S&P index rose 12.18 points and the NASDAQ index rose 72.04 points.

A snapshot of the major indices 10 minutes into the open and showing:

In the US a debt market, yields are higher:

  • two year 4.817% +2.5 basis points
  • 10 year 3.966% +4.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.964% +4.5 basis points