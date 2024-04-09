The major US stock indices are trading higher led by the S&P index.. Yesterday all three major indices closed marginally higher/lower to start the trading week.
A snapshot of the market six minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average up 94.29 points or 0.24% at 38987.10
- S&P index up 17.47 points or 0.34% at 5219.85
- NASDAQ index up 50.43 points or 0.33% at 16308
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 9.67 points or 0.47% at 2083.38.
US yields are trading lower today ahead of the 3-year note auction at 1 PM ET. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 and 30 year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
- 2-year yield 4.751%, -3.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.386%, -4.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.381%, -4.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.522%, -3.1 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is trading unchanged at $86.43
- Gold is trading up $17.98 or 0.76% at $2356.80
- Bitcoin is trading back above 70,000 at $70,704. The low price reached $69,635. A high price has reached $71,748