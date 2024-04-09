The major US stock indices are trading higher led by the S&P index.. Yesterday all three major indices closed marginally higher/lower to start the trading week.

A snapshot of the market six minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 94.29 points or 0.24% at 38987.10

S&P index up 17.47 points or 0.34% at 5219.85

NASDAQ index up 50.43 points or 0.33% at 16308

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 9.67 points or 0.47% at 2083.38.

US yields are trading lower today ahead of the 3-year note auction at 1 PM ET. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 and 30 year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

2-year yield 4.751%, -3.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.386%, -4.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.381%, -4.2 basis points

30 year yield 4.522%, -3.1 basis points

in other markets: