The major US indices of now all turn negative with the Dow industrial average now in the red. The Dow 30 has been down on each trading day this week. It has lost -1.15%. For the month of May, the index is down 9 of 10 days (including today). The index is down -2.41%.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -32.94 points or -0.10% at 33276.58

S&P index -7.78 points or -0.19% at 4122.85

NASDAQ index -38.88 points were -0.32% at 12289.63

The USD has moved higher after the higher inflation data from the Michigan survey. Countering that data is a lower sentiment which saw the preliminary index fall to 57.7 from 63.5 last month.

The 2-year yield is up 6 basis points at 3.966% but still below the 4% level. The 10-year yield is up 3.4 basis points at 3.430%. For the week the 2-year yield is up 4.6 basis points, but the 10-year yield is down -1.2 basis points