New wires with the headline re Qatari fund looking at UK football clubs as acquisition targets.
- English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted.
- The fund is Qatar Sports Investments
- fund is considering either a total takeover or a stake
- the fund currently owns French soccer club Paris St Germain, and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga
I guess at a pinch its GBP positive if so, on a flows basis. But not really forex related. Just extending the World Cup vibes!
ps. S&P raised Argentina's local sovereign credit rating to CCC- from SD and affirmed its foreign currency sovereign rating at CCC+; Outlook Negative