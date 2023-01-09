New wires with the headline re Qatari fund looking at UK football clubs as acquisition targets.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted.

The fund is Qatar Sports Investments

fund is considering either a total takeover or a stake

the fund currently owns French soccer club Paris St Germain, and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga

I guess at a pinch its GBP positive if so, on a flows basis. But not really forex related. Just extending the World Cup vibes!

ps. S&P raised Argentina's local sovereign credit rating to CCC- from SD and affirmed its foreign currency sovereign rating at CCC+; Outlook Negative