It takes awhile for declines in used car prices to filter into the CPI but it's coming. In October, used car prices fell 2.3% and they've fallen another 2.1% in November, according to Manheim.

On a year-over-year basis, prices fell 5.8%.

“While November’s decline was only slightly less than October’s, the move lower was on our radar, given the typical seasonal downward trend that paused in August and September,” said Chris Frey, senior manager of Economic and Industry Insights for Cox Automotive. “Prices still have a chance of rising slightly in December, though we’re not predicting an odd spike or trough. Rather, we’re expecting a measured movement through the end of the month and the year, which should get us close to the January forecast for a 4% year-over-year decline by December 2023.”

Compact and midsize cars led the y/y price declines.

More at Manheim.