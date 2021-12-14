I posted yesterday on the disruption in the southeastern province here:

Zhejiang is one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs.

An update now via newswire reports:

outbreak in three Zhejiang cities - Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou

developing at a "relatively rapid" speed, health authorities said over the weekend

companies said they halted operations after local governments in one district in Ningbo and another in Shaoxing curtailed all production bar essential manufacturing. The orders cover all companies in the affected areas, but only listed firms are required to disclose any impact on their business.