Got your investor and trader hats on?

Let's dive into market sentiment and unusual options activity for the SPY / SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the total market between 2023-03-17 and 2023-04-21.

Stock market sentiment is mixed but is there a bullish hint?

Feeling bearish?

So is the SPY ETF! Put/Call ratios were mostly above 1, meaning investors bought more put options than call options. This shows a cautious or pessimistic outlook on the ETF.

In the mood for balance?

The 20-day moving average of the Put/Call Volume ratio hovered around 1.4, hinting at a neutral sentiment in the overall market.

Looking for unusual activity?

You won't find it in the SPY ETF during this period. Neither call nor put volume exceeded their respective open interests, meaning no strong directional signals were detected.

What about trading volume?

The total market saw occasional spikes compared to the 20-day moving average. The highest Put Volume/20ma (%) and Call Volume/20ma (%) were spotted on 2023-03-31 (111.51%) and 2023-04-14 (121.47%), respectively. Keep an eye on these potential shifts in investor sentiment!

Here's an interesting tidbit for stock market traders and investors for the upcoming week

Since the Call Volume/20ma (%) on 2023-04-14 was relatively higher than the high Call Volume/20ma (%) on 2023-03-31, this could be a signal that the bearish sentiment is winding down. Keep an eye on this trend!

There you have it! A quick peek into market sentiment and options activity for the SPY ETF and the total market. Happy investing, and happy trading!