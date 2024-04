Petroleos Mexicanos (AKA Pemex) has cancelled contracts to supply its flagship Maya crude oil to refiners in the US, Europe and Asia, according to people with knowledge of the situation - reports come via Bloomberg (gated).

Pemex’s plan to suspend some exports is part of an effort to produce more domestic gasoline and diesel ahead of the June 2 presidential election, the people said

Mexico on average exports about 600,000 barrels a day of Maya crude.

Oil price update: