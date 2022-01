CNBC carries the report.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Thursday said the efficacy of boosters against Covid-19 will likely decline over time, and people may need a fourth shot in the fall of 2022 to increase their protection.





ps. Israel is already providing a fourth shot to at-risk people. This for way back in mid-December:

Immunization Committee in Israel votes for the provision of a fourth vaccine dose to at-risk groups

