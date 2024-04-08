Via Morgan Stanley analysts, a note saying what they see in the market indicates a wide belief in a "no landing" scenario for the economy, i.e. an expected acceleration in growth. Investors are no longer bracing for a hard (recession) or soft (very slow growth) landing.

macro data and equity market leadership have started to support the no-landing outcome

strong economyic data, firmer inflation reports have reduced expectations for FOMC interest rate cuts

Equities outlook: